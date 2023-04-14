New Zealand
Woman and teen boy charged over high school students robbery

4:27pm
A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A woman and a teenage boy have been charged over the robbery of high school students in Clevedon, Auckland last month.

The "aggravated robbery" occurred along Clevedon Rd around 2.37pm on March 16, police said today in a statement.

No one was injured in the incident.

A 27-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy were arrested after police carried out searches of two properties in the suburbs of Manurewa and Takanini this morning.

"Police have recovered a BB gun at one of the addresses."

The 15-year-old boy is scheduled to appear in the Manukau Youth Court next week charged with aggravated robbery.

The 27-year-old woman has been referred to an iwi community panel.

The investigation is ongoing.

