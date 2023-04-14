Gallery: First photos emerge of Cyclone Ilsa damage in Australia

A family-run business in Pardoo, Western Australia, says Cyclone Ilsa has "wiped us out" but "can't take away our spirit".

The cyclone crossed the Western Australian coast as a category-five system between De Grey and Pardoo about midnight on Thursday, bringing winds of 213km/h.

Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern shared pictures of the destruction to their Facebook page this morning.

"We face a massive clean-up with plans to rebuild," they wrote.

"It looks like we have $4 million ($4.3m NZD) worth of damage. We are insured but we are in a very remote area and we estimate the rebuild will cost a lot [more] than that."

Pictures show the roof caved in in places, littering the building with debris.

"Pardoo Roadhouse is a family-run business, and we are a very close-knit team. This is not just where we work, this is our home and a community for nearby FIFO [Fly-in fly-out] workers, truckies and of course travellers.

"We are all still a bit shaken and emotional to see the damage from Cyclone Ilsa. She may have wiped us out, but she can't take away our spirit."