World
1News

Gallery: First photos emerge of Cyclone Ilsa damage in Australia

41 mins ago
The ceiling of the Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern damaged after Cyclone Ilsa.
Shelves in disarray after Cyclone Ilsa.
One of Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern's damaged doors.
Cyclone damage to the business's kitchen.
"We face a massive clean-up with plans to rebuild," they wrote.
The ceiling of the Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern damaged after Cyclone Ilsa. (Source: Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern)

A family-run business in Pardoo, Western Australia, says Cyclone Ilsa has "wiped us out" but "can't take away our spirit".

The cyclone crossed the Western Australian coast as a category-five system between De Grey and Pardoo about midnight on Thursday, bringing winds of 213km/h.

Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern shared pictures of the destruction to their Facebook page this morning.

"We face a massive clean-up with plans to rebuild," they wrote.

"It looks like we have $4 million ($4.3m NZD) worth of damage. We are insured but we are in a very remote area and we estimate the rebuild will cost a lot [more] than that."

Pictures show the roof caved in in places, littering the building with debris.

"Pardoo Roadhouse is a family-run business, and we are a very close-knit team. This is not just where we work, this is our home and a community for nearby FIFO [Fly-in fly-out] workers, truckies and of course travellers.

"We are all still a bit shaken and emotional to see the damage from Cyclone Ilsa. She may have wiped us out, but she can't take away our spirit."

WorldWeather NewsAustraliaNatural Disasters

SHARE

More Stories

NSW woman jailed after crushing daughter, another woman with car

NSW woman jailed after crushing daughter, another woman with car

Linda Britton had been attempting to break up a fight between the pair before the fatal incident in September 2019.

8:32pm

Cyclone Ilsa to hit WA coast as highest category five

Cyclone Ilsa to hit WA coast as highest category five

The storm is forecast to be packing winds up to 285km/h.

6:30pm

Govt agency worker charged with role in gruesome NSW kidnapping

Govt agency worker charged with role in gruesome NSW kidnapping

Thu, Apr 13

Cyclone Ilsa approaches WA with extreme 275km/h wind gusts

Cyclone Ilsa approaches WA with extreme 275km/h wind gusts

Thu, Apr 13

Parents warn against huffing after Victoria schoolgirl dies

Parents warn against huffing after Victoria schoolgirl dies

Wed, Apr 12

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

Wed, Apr 12

4:06

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Grace Nweke's flawless performance, along with a crucial 7-2 run in the third quarter, saw the Silver Ferns go up 2-0 in the four-Test Constellation Cup series.

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

June 7, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

9 dogs put down at Chch shelter after Parvovirus outbreak

9 dogs put down at Chch shelter after Parvovirus outbreak

32 mins ago

Dunedin woman caught driving 6 times over legal limit

Dunedin woman caught driving 6 times over legal limit

41 mins ago

Gallery: First photos emerge of Cyclone Ilsa damage in Australia

Gallery: First photos emerge of Cyclone Ilsa damage in Australia

3:01pm

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

2:53pm

Flooding forces part of SH25 in Coromandel to close

0:12

Flooding forces part of SH25 in Coromandel to close

2:26pm

Police apologise after man arrested for stealing car he just bought

Police apologise after man arrested for stealing car he just bought
1
2
3
4
5
6