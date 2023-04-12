Health
1News

Parents warn against huffing after Victoria schoolgirl dies

15 mins ago
Esra Haynes suffered a cardiac arrest after huffing.

Esra Haynes suffered a cardiac arrest after huffing. (Source: Nine)

The parents of a 13-year-old Victoria, Australia girl who died after “huffing” chemicals have offered a warning about the potentially fatal practice.

Ersa Haynes died of a cardiac arrest after inhaling a cocktail of chemicals, the Herald Sun reports.

Huffing is a term used when talking about the inhalation of solvents and other household chemicals to get high.

Her parents, Paul and Andrea Haynes, now say it's their life mission to raise awareness about huffing in the hopes it reduces deaths.

"We want to help other children not fall into the silly trap of doing this silly thing," Paul said.

"It's unquestionable that this will be our crusade. No matter how much you lead a horse to water, anyone can drag them away. It's not something she would have done on her own."

Haynes was a Year 8 student who enjoyed playing netball. Tributes have since poured in following her death.

"The community is mourning the loss of a determined and kind year 8 student," Federal Liberal MP for La Trobe Jason Wood wrote.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her friends, family and wider community during this very difficult time."

WorldAustraliaHealth

SHARE

More Stories

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

It's the first known human fatality from the avian influenza strain.

4:44pm

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is expected to become the first category-four system to strike the region in more than a decade.

11:52am

Widespread evacuations as cyclone looms over Western Australia

Widespread evacuations as cyclone looms over Western Australia

7:45pm

Trio plot father's murder from inside Melbourne hotel room

Trio plot father's murder from inside Melbourne hotel room

Tue, Apr 11

Croc search continues following north Queensland attack

Croc search continues following north Queensland attack

Mon, Apr 10

Hunt for 'dangerous' armed gunman in QLD enters fourth day

Hunt for 'dangerous' armed gunman in QLD enters fourth day

Mon, Apr 10

More Stories

Countdown staff mistake cerebral palsy symptoms, call man 'drunk'

Countdown staff mistake cerebral palsy symptoms, call man 'drunk'

Now Countdown is inviting Mark Wilson to participate in staff training.

2:33pm

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

The independent review outlines the mistakes made by Mayor Wayne Brown and officials as the devastating floods unfolded in January.

48 mins ago

Dame Lynda Topp calls out fellow Western Ward candidate

Dame Lynda Topp calls out fellow Western Ward candidate

5:53pm

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

11:52am

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

12:41pm

Grizzlies concede Adams 'unlikely' to play in NBA Playoffs

Grizzlies concede Adams 'unlikely' to play in NBA Playoffs

3:53pm

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Parents warn against huffing after Victoria schoolgirl dies

Parents warn against huffing after Victoria schoolgirl dies

40 mins ago

Widow speaks out on devastating cancer treatment delays

7:53

Widow speaks out on devastating cancer treatment delays

43 mins ago

Council reveals 17,000 Wellington street lamps prone to snapping

2:39

Council reveals 17,000 Wellington street lamps prone to snapping

48 mins ago

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

4:06

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

5:53pm

Dame Lynda Topp calls out fellow Western Ward candidate

Dame Lynda Topp calls out fellow Western Ward candidate

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6