Parents warn against huffing after Victoria schoolgirl dies

The parents of a 13-year-old Victoria, Australia girl who died after “huffing” chemicals have offered a warning about the potentially fatal practice.

Ersa Haynes died of a cardiac arrest after inhaling a cocktail of chemicals, the Herald Sun reports.

Huffing is a term used when talking about the inhalation of solvents and other household chemicals to get high.

Her parents, Paul and Andrea Haynes, now say it's their life mission to raise awareness about huffing in the hopes it reduces deaths.

"We want to help other children not fall into the silly trap of doing this silly thing," Paul said.

"It's unquestionable that this will be our crusade. No matter how much you lead a horse to water, anyone can drag them away. It's not something she would have done on her own."

Haynes was a Year 8 student who enjoyed playing netball. Tributes have since poured in following her death.

"The community is mourning the loss of a determined and kind year 8 student," Federal Liberal MP for La Trobe Jason Wood wrote.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her friends, family and wider community during this very difficult time."