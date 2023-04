A man has today been charged following an alleged Waikato kidnapping and assault on Saturday night.

Detective Sergeant Simon Evans said the kidnapping happened on Great South Rd, Ngāruawāhia at 8.45pm.

A 28-year-old was apprehended today and charged with kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday, April 13.

"We continue to provide the victim with support," Evans said.