Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

The upper North Island has seen a new series of lightning strikes, with MetService suggesting more thunderstorm activity was possible over Coromandel and Bay of Plenty later today.

There was also "the risk of a small tornado" in the Bay of Plenty later today.

The forecaster said in a tweet that "things were sparking off" just after midday with "thunderstorms at the door of the North, South and Chatham Island all at once".

Things are sparking off over the upper North Island⚡



Some of that activity is expected over the Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty this afternoon and evening



Keep the latest forecasts on hand at https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 pic.twitter.com/IOrMXSzCQA — MetService (@MetService) April 12, 2023

Earlier this morning, MetService said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms today in the Upper North Island - covering Auckland, Northland and Coromandel.

Satellite video showed storm clouds were "clearly visible" from space earlier today.

What do you get when you combine a low morning sun angle plus tall cumulonimbus clouds...?



...Thunderstorm clouds clearly visible from space🛰 pic.twitter.com/PHwA6VIoVZ — MetService (@MetService) April 12, 2023

"For the North Island, there is a moderate risk of a few thunderstorms about Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, northern Waikato this morning and afternoon, and about the Bay of Plenty this afternoon and evening," MetService said.

"These thunderstorms if they occur could bring localised heavy rain of 10 to 25 mm/h and small hail. Additionally, in the Bay of Plenty there is the risk of a small tornado."

The forecaster said a lower risk of thunderstorms covers most of the remaining North Island.

⚡⚡Today’s Thunderstorm outlook:



The most likely areas are the upper North Island, extending to the Bay of Plenty this afternoon



Westland and the western Tasman Region are also in with a chance from this afternoon



Keep an eye on the Rain Radar at https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/Punz8GgMCN — MetService (@MetService) April 11, 2023

"For the South Island, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms about far western Tasman, Buller and northern Westland this morning, afternoon and evening.

"A lower risk covers other northern and western parts of the South Islands as indicated on the chart."

Any thunderstorms that develop here will bring brief heavy rain and small hail.

It’s not often we see thunderstorms at the door of the North, South and Chatham Island all at once⚡



Check out https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz for your forecast wherever you are in New Zealand today pic.twitter.com/cWnPspvFSl — MetService (@MetService) April 11, 2023

"There is also a low risk of a few thunderstorms about South Canterbury and North Otago associated with a rain band in the area."