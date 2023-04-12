New Zealand
1News

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

17 mins ago
Lightning strikes across the Upper North Island just after midday on April 12.

Lightning strikes across the Upper North Island just after midday on April 12. (Source: MetService)

The upper North Island has seen a new series of lightning strikes, with MetService suggesting more thunderstorm activity was possible over Coromandel and Bay of Plenty later today.

There was also "the risk of a small tornado" in the Bay of Plenty later today.

The forecaster said in a tweet that "things were sparking off" just after midday with "thunderstorms at the door of the North, South and Chatham Island all at once".

Earlier this morning, MetService said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms today in the Upper North Island - covering Auckland, Northland and Coromandel.

Satellite video showed storm clouds were "clearly visible" from space earlier today.

"For the North Island, there is a moderate risk of a few thunderstorms about Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, northern Waikato this morning and afternoon, and about the Bay of Plenty this afternoon and evening," MetService said.

"These thunderstorms if they occur could bring localised heavy rain of 10 to 25 mm/h and small hail. Additionally, in the Bay of Plenty there is the risk of a small tornado."

The forecaster said a lower risk of thunderstorms covers most of the remaining North Island.

"For the South Island, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms about far western Tasman, Buller and northern Westland this morning, afternoon and evening.

"A lower risk covers other northern and western parts of the South Islands as indicated on the chart."

Any thunderstorms that develop here will bring brief heavy rain and small hail.

"There is also a low risk of a few thunderstorms about South Canterbury and North Otago associated with a rain band in the area."

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE

More Stories

What’s causing the mini-tornadoes hitting NZ?

What’s causing the mini-tornadoes hitting NZ?

1News weather expert Dan Corbett explains what’s happening to cause the tornadoes we’ve seen across NZ.

6:22pm

1:32

'Right ingredients' for tornadoes as thunderstorms roll in

'Right ingredients' for tornadoes as thunderstorms roll in

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for much of the North Island today.

2:25pm

Kapiti Coast teen injured after sleep-out 'destroyed' by tornado

Kapiti Coast teen injured after sleep-out 'destroyed' by tornado

Tue, Apr 11

0:42

Further risk of tornadoes, thunderstorms today - meteorologist 

Further risk of tornadoes, thunderstorms today - meteorologist 

Tue, Apr 11

3:30

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

Mon, Apr 10

Clean-up in Auckland after tornado, 10 homes yellow stickered

Clean-up in Auckland after tornado, 10 homes yellow stickered

Mon, Apr 10

2:31

More Stories

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

It comes after Floyd Harris' family say he was pressured into driving by his work, despite being on a learner's licence.

46 mins ago

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

The Stranger Things star posted the news to Instagram.

12:41pm

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

11:52am

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

55 mins ago

32 new healthcare roles added to immigration fast-track scheme

32 new healthcare roles added to immigration fast-track scheme

6:28pm

'Sobering' snapshot of NZ's freshwater decline released

'Sobering' snapshot of NZ's freshwater decline released

11:25am

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

41 mins ago

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland teases Fyre Festival 2

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland teases Fyre Festival 2

46 mins ago

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

55 mins ago

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

12:41pm

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6