Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland teases Fyre Festival 2

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland announced he plans on putting on a new music festival after his first attempt failed spectacularly and landed him in jail.

McFarland gained notoriety after his chaotic Fyre Festival was turned into a popular Netflix documentary.

He was released early from his six-year prison sentence in March last year.

He was jailed after a guilty plea to charges of wire fraud and a forfeiture order of NZ$42 million after accusations of defrauding more than 100 investors in the 2017 Fyre Festival.

Yesterday, McFarland raised eyebrows when he tweeted plans to resurrect the festival.

"Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited," he posted.

The joke replies quickly arrived.

"I'll show up with 100 crates full of bananas. No one will go hungry this time around," one person wrote in reference to the lack of food at the first festival.

🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening.



Tell me why you should be invited. — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) April 10, 2023

The original Fyre Festival was promoted as a luxurious music festival being held in the Bahamas.

However, when hundreds of partygoers arrived, some paying more than NZ$161,000 each, they found tents that wouldn't have looked out of place in relief camps and food that was just basic sandwiches.

The festival was cancelled and attendees evacuated, leading to online mockery of many of the young fans who had bought into the advertising of the event as a uniquely high-end music party.