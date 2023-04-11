Knife thrown at firefighters attending Auckland alarm

A knife was thrown at firefighters who were responding to an alarm activation in Auckland late this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said firefighters were called to Day St at 5pm when a person at the scene threw the weapon.

"After arriving at the scene, a knife was thrown at the firefighters, landing in between two of them. No-one was injured. Police were notified and the incident now sits with them," FENZ said in a statement.

Police confirmed they attended the incident and that no injuries were reported.