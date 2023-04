Police are searching for an alleged offender after a firearm was reportedly discharged in Dunedin this morning.

Police received a report of a gunshot on Manor Pl about 11.10am.

No one was injured during the incident.

"Initial information suggests the incident involved parties known to each other, and at this stage Police do not have concerns for the wider public," police said.

"Cordons are in place while Police work to establish exactly what has occurred and locate the alleged offender."