One person has been arrested following a firearms incident in Dunedin this morning; one person remains at large.

Police received a report of a gunshot on Manor Pl at about 11.10am; no one was injured during the incident.

Following a manhunt, police arrested a 44-year-old man, who is being charged with discharging a firearm to intimidate.

He is set to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Police are still working to locate one other person involved with the incident.