New Zealand
1News

Missing Waikato woman found, police looking for alleged assailant

10:26am
A still from CCTV footage of the incident.

A still from CCTV footage of the incident. (Source: Ash Parmar / Facebook)

Police have located a woman who was reported missing in Waikato over the weekend, and are seeking a man after the incident.

The woman was last seen in the Ngāruawāhia region at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

Police received a call about 8.45pm reporting the woman was allegedly being assaulted by a male.

Police, her friends and family all had "serious concerns" for her well-being.

Waikato Police wrote on Facebook this morning that they "have located a woman pictured in CCTV footage in Ngāruawāhia over the weekend and have ensured she is safe".

"Police responded immediately and made first priority tracking down the vehicle the pair were seen in after it left the scene, given the concern for the woman's safety," the post read.

"The vehicle was located a short time later.

"Inquiries are ongoing into what happened, and Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or recognises the man in the footage, so Police can locate and speak with him."

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

‘Serious concerns’ for missing Waikato woman

‘Serious concerns’ for missing Waikato woman

The woman, 27-year-old Emerald, was last seen in the Ngāruawāhia region at around 8.40pm last night.

11:11pm

Over 100 off-road riders drive recklessly through Auckland streets

Over 100 off-road riders drive recklessly through Auckland streets

Botany Downs locals have complained of "extremely loud and extremely intimidating" riders doing wheelies and swerving into opposite lanes.

6:30pm

0:52

Police seek info on man involved in Chch aggravated robbery

Police seek info on man involved in Chch aggravated robbery

5:30pm

Victim of serious Christchurch assault dies in hospital

Victim of serious Christchurch assault dies in hospital

4:44pm

Three Lotto players share $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Three Lotto players share $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Sun, Apr 9

Cyber security experts warn Kiwis about new phishing scams

Cyber security experts warn Kiwis about new phishing scams

Sat, Apr 8

3:59

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

8 people missing in fiery collapse of Marseille building

8 people missing in fiery collapse of Marseille building

13 mins ago

NBA star sent home after throwing punch at teammate mid-game

NBA star sent home after throwing punch at teammate mid-game

29 mins ago

Adesanya's 'phantom punch' KO inspired by Ali's 'rope-a-dope'

0:15

Adesanya's 'phantom punch' KO inspired by Ali's 'rope-a-dope'

47 mins ago

Keep Covid-19 restrictions as is - Michael Baker

Keep Covid-19 restrictions as is - Michael Baker

10:26am

Missing Waikato woman found, police looking for alleged assailant

Missing Waikato woman found, police looking for alleged assailant

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6