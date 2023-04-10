Missing Waikato woman found, police looking for alleged assailant

Police have located a woman who was reported missing in Waikato over the weekend, and are seeking a man after the incident.

The woman was last seen in the Ngāruawāhia region at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

Police received a call about 8.45pm reporting the woman was allegedly being assaulted by a male.

Police, her friends and family all had "serious concerns" for her well-being.

Waikato Police wrote on Facebook this morning that they "have located a woman pictured in CCTV footage in Ngāruawāhia over the weekend and have ensured she is safe".

"Police responded immediately and made first priority tracking down the vehicle the pair were seen in after it left the scene, given the concern for the woman's safety," the post read.

"The vehicle was located a short time later.

"Inquiries are ongoing into what happened, and Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or recognises the man in the footage, so Police can locate and speak with him."