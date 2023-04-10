Te Ao Māori

rnz.co.nz

Iwi: It's now time to clean Lake Ōmāpere

4:26pm
Lake Ōmāpere, near Kaikohe has been badly degraded by land use in the area, pest weeds and algal blooms.

Lake Ōmāpere, near Kaikohe has been badly degraded by land use in the area, pest weeds and algal blooms. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Ngāpuhi are looking for words to be put into action in order to clean up Lake Ōmāpere.

The lake, near Kaikohe, is Northland's largest lake. It is a taonga to the iwi, and was at one time an important source of food and water.

The lake's water comes from rainfall and also fissures on the lake bed. But degradation of the forests which once surrounded the lake led to increased sedimentation.

Now, it is often subject to algal blooms and last month locals spent two days removing dead birdlife from the lake and its surrounds.

Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi chairman Wane Wharerau said the lake's condition had been dire for some time.

He said the iwi was looking for support to begin to restore the mauri of the lake.

"So there's been several action plans and several studies ... but what we want is to get some stuff actually done, and that's driven from central government to local government.

"The role of those two groups [is] to provide the funding; that's what we pay our taxes for. So why can't we just get a move on with this?"

The rūnanga had announced they would support hapū leaders who wanted assistance in moving the clean-up project forward.

Wharerau said Ngāpuhi had an important responsibility to clean up the lake.

"This is not a poke at any one group or people. Māori, Ngāpuhi, ourselves had a responsibility and dropped the ball. But let's recover that issue now and move forward positively and get something done about our lake.

"This is a Ngāpuhi taonga and it's incumbent on Ngāpuhi to do something about it, with the assistance of our tauiwi brethren."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriConservationEnvironmentNorthland

SHARE

More Stories

Northland’s biggest Three Waters expansion project on horizon

Northland’s biggest Three Waters expansion project on horizon

The $68 million spent would be spread over more than two decades and eventually boost scheme capacity by almost 70 per cent to 5000 connections.

3:45pm

Moving everyone out of flood risk areas - is it feasible?

Moving everyone out of flood risk areas - is it feasible?

Known as managed retreat, some experts say it's the way to go to ease the future impacts of climate change.

6:09am

1:53

One of NZ's biggest trucking companies now using Hydrogen gas

One of NZ's biggest trucking companies now using Hydrogen gas

9:20pm

2:01

New Zealand cities suffering crisis of identity - architect

New Zealand cities suffering crisis of identity - architect

Sun, Apr 9

Former church school student says she experienced conversion therapy

Former church school student says she experienced conversion therapy

Sat, Apr 8

3:18

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes for Akl, Northland on Easter Sunday

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes for Akl, Northland on Easter Sunday

Sat, Apr 8

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Call for caged hen eggs to be clearly labelled

Call for caged hen eggs to be clearly labelled

31 mins ago

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

39 mins ago

'Scandalous' video of Dalai Lama asking boy to 'suck' his tongue

1:00

'Scandalous' video of Dalai Lama asking boy to 'suck' his tongue

42 mins ago

50 homes impacted after tornado hits Tasman

50 homes impacted after tornado hits Tasman

59 mins ago

Clean-up in Auckland after tornado, 10 homes yellow stickered

1:52

Clean-up in Auckland after tornado, 10 homes yellow stickered

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6