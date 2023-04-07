New Zealand
Travel industry gains momentum as Kiwis venture out for easter

9 mins ago

It's the busiest school holidays since the pandemic began three years ago.

More than 200,000 people are booked to fly with New Zealand's national carrier this weekend, while thousands of others have opted to journey via road or sea.

Despite the high prices and fewer travel options, those keen to celebrate Easter with friends and family are far from deterred.

Auckland Airport saw thousands of faces fly through security checkpoints and make their way into the air, manager Andrew Leckie saying this weekend's 210,000 travellers outpaces Easter last year by 68%.

Since Covid restrictions have relaxed, the travel industry's picked up in momentum as travellers make their way here, around the country and beyond.

That desire to travel continues to outpace capacity and has pushed prices up.

"I do know that our fares are higher than what they were pre-Covid," Leckie said, "it's going to get us the best part of 12 to 18 months to really be able to get to the place that we want to be."

Flight Centre has added service fees to some bookings: an additional $150 for long-haul journeys, $50 for domestic trips and $75 when visiting the South Pacific.

Despite the additional hurdles, it has not quashed plans for those keen to get away for Easter - from quick hops across the country, to international leaps in the Americas and Europe.

