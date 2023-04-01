New Zealand
Four youths arrested after armed Waikato robberies

2:38pm
A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Four young people have been arrested following two armed robberies in Tirau, Waikato.

Around 8.45am today, three 16-year-olds and one 13-year-old entered a supermarket on Hillcrest Street while armed, police said.

They threatened staff, demanding cash and cigarettes, before leaving in a stolen blue Mazda car.

The group then arrived at another store on State Highway 29 in Te Poi, where two of them got out and stole items from the store.

Police say they recovered the stolen car in Matamata and the four youths were subsequently arrested.








