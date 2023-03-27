New Zealand
1News

How to see five planets aligned with the moon above NZ tonight

By Devin Pike, Digital Reporter
59 mins ago
The Milky Way, as seen from Rangiora.

The Milky Way, as seen from Rangiora. (Source: Getty)

From sundown tonight, five planets will be aligned with the moon in Aotearoa's sky - a sight that's even better with the right conditions and equipment.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will be visibly aligned with the Earth's lunar neighbour from around 7.30pm, just after sundown at 7.23pm.

Most of the country is likely to see some cloud coverage or rainfall this evening, NIWA Weather and MetService indicating the most clear skies will be in the lower North Island and along the east coast of the South Island, as well as in Nelson, Marlborough and the Chatham Islands.

For those wanting to get the full planetary experience, Stardome Observatory Astronomer Rob Davison said sky watchers should look for elevated ground and must have a clear view of the western horizon.

"You'll need a telescope to see all five planets... a pair of binoculars might even work as well," he said.

The window to see all six celestial objects together is fairly small, Davison estimating a viewing window of only 20 minutes, ending just before 8pm.

By that time, Jupiter and Mercury will follow the sun and slip under the horizon.

Davison said the phenomenon is still possible to view with the naked eye, but Venus, Mars and the moon may be the only visible highlights that way.

"Jupiter and Mercury will be the closest to the horizon and will be hard to see as the sun goes down," he said. "Uranus is the furthest away and is almost always only visible with a telescope."

The five planets will maintain some level of visibility and alignment for the next few nights, but Davison said tonight will have the "best view" and will be the only night where the moon joins the planetary parade.

He also said to not worry if it's too overcast, as "planetary alignments are fairly frequent, and viewers will have plenty more opportunities in the not-too-distant future".

New ZealandSpace

SHARE

More Stories

NASA's boss on space renaissance, NZ's rockets, and aliens

NASA's boss on space renaissance, NZ's rockets, and aliens

1News reporter Logan Church spoke to NASA administrator Bill Nelson and deputy administrator Pamela Melroy after they arrived in Aotearoa yesterday.

Tue, Mar 14

2:26

Rocket Lab sends massive rocket recovery chopper to Mahia

Rocket Lab sends massive rocket recovery chopper to Mahia

A Sikorsky S-92 helicopter used to catch and secure rockets as they return from space is now on a new mission.

Sat, Feb 18

2:33

Jaw-dropping image shows Cyclone Gabrielle from space

Jaw-dropping image shows Cyclone Gabrielle from space

Mon, Feb 13

Rare green comet becomes visible above Aotearoa

Rare green comet becomes visible above Aotearoa

Sat, Feb 11

1:51

Wairarapa districts named as dark sky reserves

Wairarapa districts named as dark sky reserves

Thu, Jan 19

2:21

Space station captures incredible footage of NZ from above

Space station captures incredible footage of NZ from above

December 4, 2022

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Greens co-leader under fire for blaming 'white cis men' for violence

Greens co-leader under fire for blaming 'white cis men' for violence

35 mins ago

Grace Millane's killer loses appeal against convictions

Grace Millane's killer loses appeal against convictions

59 mins ago

How to see five planets aligned with the moon above NZ tonight

How to see five planets aligned with the moon above NZ tonight

11:56am

More tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail warning for ravaged Mississippi

1:56

More tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail warning for ravaged Mississippi

11:38am

Rats, mould and tree in a window: Couple in storm repair limbo

Rats, mould and tree in a window: Couple in storm repair limbo

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video