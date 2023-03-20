Stunning new photos of Princess of Wales and kids released

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released two new photos to commemorate Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.

One of them shows Kate in a tree with her three children - Prince Louis, 4, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

The second shows Kate cuddling her youngest.

“Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours," the photos, taken by Matt Porteous, were captioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also posted two photos to social media, showing them with their respective mothers - Queen Elizabeth II and Rosalind Shand.

💐 To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay. pic.twitter.com/v3ugcnH8pJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2023

"To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay."