State of emergency ends tomorrow in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti

The ongoing state of national emergency will be ending tomorrow in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, Minister for Emergency management Kieran McAnulty announced today.

The minister also gave notice of a national transition period over these regions, which will come into effect immediately following the end of the state of national emergency.

“Aotearoa New Zealand’s third state of national emergency will end tomorrow, 28 days after it was declared," McAnulty said.

"The Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups have confirmed that they are now ready to move out of the immediate response phase and into recovery."

A national transition period, post-Cyclone Gabrielle, now covers Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay Regions, as well as Tararua, Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa Districts.

In a statement, McAnulty said the transition period enables a seamless transition from the emergency response phase to the recovery stage, providing local Civil Defence teams with the powers they may need during the recovery, such as clearing roads and disposing of dangerous materials.

"We are committed to a locally-led recovery, supported by central government. The national transition period will ensure that national-level support and resources are coordinated," he said.