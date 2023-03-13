Politics
1News

Govt abandons plan to cut speed limits on most state highways

4:01pm
Chris Hipkins (file image).

Chris Hipkins (file image). (Source: Getty)

The Government has backed down on its plans to cut speed limits on state highways and says it will now only focus on 1% of the "most dangerous" roads.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the "significant narrowing" of the speed limit reduction programme at his Monday post-Cabinet media conference as part of his policy "reprioritisation" process that has seen swathes of policy priorities wiped out.

"Some of these things we’re delaying or stopping mean a lot to us. But we’re taking the hard decisions because we know Kiwis are also making some tough calls," he said.

The changes announced today would include a "significant narrowing of the speed reduction programme to focus on the most dangerous 1% of state highways, and ensuring Waka Kotahi are consulting meaningfully with affected communities".

100km/h speed limit sign (file image).

100km/h speed limit sign (file image). (Source: istock.com)

"That means speed limits will reduce in the places where there are the highest numbers of deaths and injuries and where local communities support change," Hipkins said.

"We will continue to make targeted reductions in the areas immediately around schools and marae and in small townships that a state highway runs through."

The PM said the policy back down, alongside the multiple others announced today, would save about $1 billion, which would "be reallocated to support New Zealanders with the cost of living".

Hipkins announced the changes today as part of his continuing focus on "bread and butter" priorities amid what's shaping up to be a tight election year.

Background

Waka Kotahi NZTA is currently preparing its State Highway Speed Management Plan for 2024-2027. The agency says the plan will be released for consultation in June.

In November, an interim draft of the plan sparked controversy after it suggested 4% of the state highway network would need to have its speed lowered to become "safe and appropriate".

This would see existing speed limits of 100km/h lowered to 80km/h on many parts of the state highway network.

At the time, National's transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said the speed reductions wouldn't deal with the fact that roads were under-maintained around the country.

"This is a short-sighted, quick-fix attempt to address the problem of road safety. It is overly simplistic and doesn't deal with the underlying issues," he said last year.

"This will simply increase travel times and make our rural communities more isolated.

"It's not good enough for the Government to reduce speed limits rather than getting the basics right by addressing the appalling condition of our state highways which have become peppered with potholes."

The programme of reductions came amid as part of Waka Kotahi's Road To Zero strategy that aims to slash the number of people being killed on New Zealand roads.

The Government's target has been to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 40% by 2030, which officials said would save 750 lives and thousands from being seriously injured.

New ZealandPoliticsTransport

SHARE

More Stories

Pensioners, beneficiaries to get more money in April - PM

Pensioners, beneficiaries to get more money in April - PM

Chris Hipkins announced the changes as part of the Government's response to the rising cost of living.

3 mins ago

2:32

Stop-work meeting considered for Auckland bus driver's safety

Stop-work meeting considered for Auckland bus driver's safety

Following the stabbing of an Auckland bus driver on Saturday night, the Tramways Union says there has been a "continuous attack" on bus drivers.

17 mins ago

Poll: Labour could lead coalition govt, Luxon slumps in PM ratings

BREAKING

Poll: Labour could lead coalition govt, Luxon slumps in PM ratings

31 mins ago

PM's policy bonfire: Voting age bill, transport schemes 'reprioritsed'

PM's policy bonfire: Voting age bill, transport schemes 'reprioritsed'

4:43pm

10:24

Full video: Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet news conference

Full video: Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet news conference

3:52pm

Watch: Car mounts footpath, narrowly misses children to beat red light

Watch: Car mounts footpath, narrowly misses children to beat red light

3:45pm

0:16

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Presenter blasted for describing policies supporting Māori as 'apartheid'

Presenter blasted for describing policies supporting Māori as 'apartheid'

3 mins ago

Pensioners, beneficiaries to get more money in April - PM

2:32

Pensioners, beneficiaries to get more money in April - PM

17 mins ago

Stop-work meeting considered for Auckland bus driver's safety

Stop-work meeting considered for Auckland bus driver's safety

31 mins ago

BREAKING

Poll: Labour could lead coalition govt, Luxon slumps in PM ratings

Poll: Labour could lead coalition govt, Luxon slumps in PM ratings

47 mins ago

Charges laid over Enchanter fishing tragedy where 5 died

Charges laid over Enchanter fishing tragedy where 5 died

54 mins ago

Sydney man acquitted over girl's pedestrian crossing death

Sydney man acquitted over girl's pedestrian crossing death
1
2
3
4
5
6