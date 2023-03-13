Govt abandons plan to cut speed limits on most state highways

The Government has backed down on its plans to cut speed limits on state highways and says it will now only focus on 1% of the "most dangerous" roads.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the "significant narrowing" of the speed limit reduction programme at his Monday post-Cabinet media conference as part of his policy "reprioritisation" process that has seen swathes of policy priorities wiped out.

"Some of these things we’re delaying or stopping mean a lot to us. But we’re taking the hard decisions because we know Kiwis are also making some tough calls," he said.

The changes announced today would include a "significant narrowing of the speed reduction programme to focus on the most dangerous 1% of state highways, and ensuring Waka Kotahi are consulting meaningfully with affected communities".

"That means speed limits will reduce in the places where there are the highest numbers of deaths and injuries and where local communities support change," Hipkins said.

"We will continue to make targeted reductions in the areas immediately around schools and marae and in small townships that a state highway runs through."

The PM said the policy back down, alongside the multiple others announced today, would save about $1 billion, which would "be reallocated to support New Zealanders with the cost of living".

Hipkins announced the changes today as part of his continuing focus on "bread and butter" priorities amid what's shaping up to be a tight election year.

Background

Waka Kotahi NZTA is currently preparing its State Highway Speed Management Plan for 2024-2027. The agency says the plan will be released for consultation in June.

In November, an interim draft of the plan sparked controversy after it suggested 4% of the state highway network would need to have its speed lowered to become "safe and appropriate".

This would see existing speed limits of 100km/h lowered to 80km/h on many parts of the state highway network.

At the time, National's transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said the speed reductions wouldn't deal with the fact that roads were under-maintained around the country.

"This is a short-sighted, quick-fix attempt to address the problem of road safety. It is overly simplistic and doesn't deal with the underlying issues," he said last year.

"This will simply increase travel times and make our rural communities more isolated.

"It's not good enough for the Government to reduce speed limits rather than getting the basics right by addressing the appalling condition of our state highways which have become peppered with potholes."

The programme of reductions came amid as part of Waka Kotahi's Road To Zero strategy that aims to slash the number of people being killed on New Zealand roads.

The Government's target has been to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 40% by 2030, which officials said would save 750 lives and thousands from being seriously injured.