Severe weather watches for much of the South Island

A number of heavy rain warnings have been issued for the West Coast of the South Island.

Westland south of Otira is currently under an orange heavy rain warning from 5pm Sunday to 5am Monday, with thunderstorms and heavy downpours expected.

Locals can expect to see around 70 to 110mm of rain about the ranges, with lesser amounts near the coast.

MetService expects peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, with 25 to 40mm/h south of Mt Cook.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Fiordland is also under an orange heavy rain warning from 12pm Sunday to midnight, with 100 to 140mm of rain expected.

Peak rates will be at 25 to 40mm/h in thunderstorms and possible downpours.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Mt Cook from 9pm Sunday to 4am Monday.

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for Southland and Clutha from 5pm Sunday to 3am Monday.

“Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria,” MetService said.

Canterbury's high country is under a strong wind watch, with northwest winds potentially approaching severe gales at times from 10pm Sunday to 6am Monday.