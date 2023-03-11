New Zealand
1News

Queenstown bank ram-raided in front of stunned bystanders

By Casper McGuire
11:01am

A man has been arrested after a Queenstown bank was ram-raided in front of dozens of stunned onlookers on Friday night.

Police said the incident occurred around 11.45pm on Camp Street.

Footage provided to 1News shows a driver reversing into the BNZ bank, while several bystanders watched on.

Luke Young witnessed the ram-raid and told 1News he saw the car getting ready to hit the bank in the middle of the street.

"Just one guy was pulling big chains out from the boot.

"He backed the car in position, turned up the radio full bore and reversed back into the ATM."

He witnessed bystanders attempt to stop the driver after he hit the bank for the second time.

"He would have run someone over if they got in the way," Young said.

Police said they believe the driver reversed into the storefront several times but left the scene without taking anything.

They quickly located the vehicle and followed it along State Highway 6 before it was successfully spiked south of Kingston and stopped shortly after.

One man was taken into custody and is now facing charges, police said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeDunedin and OtagoSouthland

SHARE

More Stories

Teenage boy among 2 arrested after Southland aggravated robbery

Teenage boy among 2 arrested after Southland aggravated robbery

Two firearms, ammunition, cannabis, and alleged stolen property were seized by police in Mataura.

7:28am

Police looking into reports of drive-by shooting in Dunedin

Police looking into reports of drive-by shooting in Dunedin

Police have received numerous reports of gunfire from one vehicle targeting another on Thomas Burns St at 4.40pm this afternoon.

7:58pm

Health Minister orders advert featuring her to be taken down

Health Minister orders advert featuring her to be taken down

6:40pm

Woman allegedly rams police car while fleeing near Te Awamutu

Woman allegedly rams police car while fleeing near Te Awamutu

Fri, Mar 10

Christchurch teen appears in court over dog walker stabbing

Christchurch teen appears in court over dog walker stabbing

Fri, Mar 10

'Bit of an ordeal': Otago man's eye pierced by charging boar

'Bit of an ordeal': Otago man's eye pierced by charging boar

Fri, Mar 10

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

US House votes to declassify info about origins of Covid-19

US House votes to declassify info about origins of Covid-19

21 mins ago

Dark sky sanctuary proposed for Kaikōura

Dark sky sanctuary proposed for Kaikōura

45 mins ago

Current school Covid protections 'unacceptable' - researchers

9:08

Current school Covid protections 'unacceptable' - researchers

12:21pm

Review: Triangle of Sadness, the high-brow gross-out comedy of the year

2:01

Review: Triangle of Sadness, the high-brow gross-out comedy of the year

12:02pm

More tahini products recalled over salmonella risk

More tahini products recalled over salmonella risk

11:53am

US bank collapses in biggest failure since global financial crisis

US bank collapses in biggest failure since global financial crisis
1
2
3
4
5
6