New Zealand
1News

Ram-raid sees building catch on fire in South Auckland

6:48am
Fire and Emergency New Zealand services at the scene of a fire on Bairds Rd, in Otara.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand services at the scene of a fire on Bairds Rd, in Otara. (Source: 1News)

An investigation is underway after a car used in an alleged ram-raid subsequently saw a building catch on fire in South Auckland early this morning.

Police and six fire trucks were called to a store on Bairds Rd, Ōtara, about 1.33am.

"A vehicle was used to gain access to the property. A fire has subsequently started, engulfing the building," police said.

"Fire and Emergency crews have brought the fire under control."

Fire investigators and the police will be investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

