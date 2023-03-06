New Zealand
Northland police find cat with teapot on head after loud banging complaint

39 mins ago
Cat with teapot stuck on head in Northland.

Cat with teapot stuck on head in Northland. (Source: Supplied)

A potential catastrophe has been avoided after a would-be cat burglar was caught red-pawed outside a home in Northland last night.

The "loud banging and clanging" prompted the residents to call police about 10.45pm, police said.

Officers who went to investigate the "suspicious activity" did indeed find a cat burglar – of the four-legged variety.

"Two officers arrived and their enquires revealed an aluminium teapot used for watering plants was stuck on the head of a ginger cat," police said.

"The cat was carefully extracted from the teapot without any cat-astrophy and scampered off into the night uninjured."

