Wu-Tang Clan and Nas to play Auckland's Spark Arena

Wu-Tang Clan have announced an Auckland show in May this year.

The rap icons will play Spark Arena on Tuesday, May 9 as part of the NY State of Mind tour.

Fellow 90s hip-hop star Nas is also on the bill.

Wu-Tang Clan shot to fame in the early 90s with the release of hits like C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) and Protect Ya Neck.

A Vodafone pre-sale starts at 10am on Wednesday, March 1, and a Live Nation pre-sale starts at 11am on Friday, March 3.

General public tickets go on sale Monday, March 6 at 12pm.