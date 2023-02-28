Monster truck company hits out at 's***hole' stadium in tirade

A “boring” monster truck show touring New Zealand has cancelled several events after receiving 264 complaints.

Patrons were left disappointed on Saturday when the Monster Trucks & FMX Spectacular, organised by Monster Truck Promotions Australia, hosted their show at Trustpower Baypark in Tauranga.

What took place was an event which fans describe as being full of lacklustre stunts and “zero entertainment value.”

Reportedly, the trucks did barely any tricks, waiting 10 minutes before jumping over a car three or four times and driving around the track.

At $183.50 for a family pass, $63.50 for an adult and $37.88 for children, many felt the night did not live up to the “spectacular” that was promised.

After about 45 minutes, fans reportedly started to leave.

Fans said that while the motocross was entertaining, the trucks were a disappointment.

One person on Facebook said the show was an “actual waste of time and worst waste of f***ing money ever.”

“I would have had better excitement watching my son play with his [toy] monster trucks.”

Another said: “This was such a ridiculous show. All that money to watch a couple of trucks drive around for a total of maybe 10 minutes?!”

One fan said: "What a disappointing event, the clear lack of any entertainment value and piss poor planning leaves Kiwis walking out in disappointment."

In an email sent to patrons yesterday, the organisers revealed they’d received 264 complaints after the Tauranga show - but blamed the poor reception on the stadium’s infrastructure and a broken PA system.

“We acknowledge that early into the evening, 40% of the venues PA system collapsed, and so many patrons seemed to think that this was unorganised and chaotic, then after Event 8, the entire system failed, just as announcers stated that it was going to break, so patrons thought it was the end of the event, and it obviously wasn’t.

“The organisers were in no way responsible for the break in the PA that led to people not knowing what attractions were going on.”

They said that the show relies on sound effects to create an atmosphere, which was lost after it broke.

“Like in a theatre group performance, they rely on the sound and effects to add to the performance like in a countdown to the space shuttle; you need to know the countdown before it takes off.”

“Our event did need to have a sound system to add to the performance, but this was in no way the organiser's fault. This was the venue.”

Trustpower Baypark has been approached for comment.

Further blame was passed onto the venue, with organisers saying traffic and slow entry into the area delayed the show.

“We are sorry for the infrastructure that this venue has in place for events.”

Poster for the event. (Source: Monster Truck Promotions Australia. )

When it came to the jumps and tricks, organisers said the height of jumps was “comparable” to any Monster Truck event in the USA.

“I would like to see where all the experts have their list of qualifications to know the height of a monster truck and how it should be driven.”

They continued by placing more blame on the arena, saying it was wet, with the damp conditions impeding the performance of the trucks, not being able to drive as fast as usual.

As for the price, the organisers defended that too, saying it was reasonable in today's economy.

“We have run the program in its entirety, and for those patrons that requested a refund, we have not scammed anyone of their money, and the family pass of 2 adults and 3 kids being $180 in today’s economy is not an expensive outlay when considering that Nitro and Crustys are $70 per person.”

The email finished by taking another shot at the venue, closing with: “These inadequacies are not any of our doing, and if you do have a problem with these, please take this up at the venue Baypark Venue itself directly.”

“We have already gone ahead and cancelled other events, much to the disappointment of families in the areas.”





“F***ing kiwi f***ing s***hole stadium”

In messages seen by 1News, the organisers lashed out at a disgruntled patron who was complaining about the Tauranga show.

The message that was reportedly sent by the Monster Truck Promotions Facebook account called Trustpower Baypark a “F***ing kiwi f***ing s***hole stadium.”

Alleged messages sent by Monster Truck Promotions Australia. (Source: Supplied)

The message went on to say that after this weekend’s show at Auckland's Waikaraka Park, “you are getting your money back, and we will take our supposed s*** show home to sell out shows that run month after month there to thousands of very happy kids.”

“No wonder virtually nothing comes to your country,” they finished with.