Former All Whites legend Grant Turner dies

All Whites great Grant Turner has died after a long struggle with cancer.

The 64-year-old former midfielder's deeds on the pitch for New Zealand during the team's build-up to the 1982 World Cup in Spain have become legend.

Turner’s passing in Tauranga after a long battle with cancer was confirmed by the New Zealand Professional Footballers' Association this morning.

“We are sorry to hear of the passing of Grant Turner after his battle with cancer,’’ the NZPFA said on social media.

“A giant on the field, playing 71 times for the All Whites between 1980 and 1988, Grant is a treasured member of our footballing history. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

Grant Turner heads the ball during an elimination game against Taiwan at Mt Smart Stadium ahead of the 1982 World Cup (Source: Photosport)

Turner, scored 19 goals in 71 All Whites appearances, including 15 strikes in 42 full internationals.

One of his most memorable goals was during the All Whites' first victory over Australia across the ditch - a header in a 2-0 victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1981.

John Adshead, the coach of the 1982 All Whites, described Turner at the time as “a tremendous athlete with so much ability”.

Unfortunately for Turner, an ankle injury suffered during training meant he could not take part in the World Cup finals.

He felt that misfortune robbed him of an opportunity to claim a professional contract.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that if I’d have got something over there [at a professional club] I would have been successful and my family would have been a lot better off,’’ he told Stuff in 2022.