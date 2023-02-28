New Zealand
Five youths arrested after Auckland supermarket burglary

10:23am
(Source: 1News)

Five youths have been arrested this morning after having their car spiked while fleeing an alleged burglary in Auckland's Takanini.

Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a supermarket on Periko Way at 1.30am, where the group allegedly broke in and took a number of items before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

The police eagle helicopter saw them driving down State Highway 20, in what police said was in "a reckless and dangerous manner".

The car was spiked and came to a stop on Grande Vue Rd in Manurewa, where the teen boys, all aged between 14 and 18, were apprehended.

They are all due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court today.

