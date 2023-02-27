'Prickly offender' removed from Dunedin runway as flight taxis in

Emergency Services from Dunedin Airport were dispatched to remove a roving hedgehog from the runway, as a flight from Auckland was taxiing in this afternoon.

Flight NZ675 had landed just after 2pm but had to stop to save the nocturnal critter.

A spokesperson for Dunedin Airport said "we try not to destroy wildlife if we don't have to".

"It wandered it off onto the runway as the flight was taxiiing in and fortunately we have our airport emergency services team who were dispatched to remove the prickly offender."

He said the hedgehog has now been re-homed.

"We welcome everyone, even hedgehogs," the spokesperson said.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said there was only a short delay for passengers.

"Yes, we can confirm NZ675 had a small delay of five minutes while the aircraft waited for a hedgehog to be removed from the runway.

"The hedgehog made if off safe and sound."