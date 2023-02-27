Kiwi shearer allegedly stabbed to death in US by NZ girlfriend

A Kiwi woman is alleged to have stabbed her boyfriend to death in the US last week.

SVI News reports the victim, a Kiwi sheep shearer identified as Andrew Jacob Moore, was working at a ranch in Wyoming with his girlfriend, Monique Sullivan. Both were part of "a crew of sheep shearers who travel throughout the United States".

Court documents reportedly show the pair had been heavily drinking when the incident occurred about 1am on February 20 (local time).

Sullivan "went into a rage" during an argument, grabbed a knife from a counter, and made jabbing motions towards Moore - but he was standing closer than she thought and so she stabbed him, inflicting a deep wound to his left side, the court documents reportedly show.

Moore died of his injuries later at the South Lincoln Medical Center, and Sullivan was also taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted knife wound to her wrist. There, she said she had stabbed Moore, SVI News reports.

Monique Sullivan. (Source: Lincoln County Jail)

"According to court documents Sullivan said Moore had not been physically abusive and she was not in fear when she grabbed the knife, she was just angry."

She was placed under arrest and has been charged with second degree murder, facing 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Bond has been set at US$500,000 (NZ$810,000) and Sullivan has also been required to surrender her passport.

A Givealittle page has been set up to "help to bring our mate [Moore] home".

"He was definitely the life of the party and had such a heart of gold," the page reads.