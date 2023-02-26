Entertainment
1News

Meet the Kiwi who performed in Rihanna's Superbowl halftime show

By Symone Tafuna'i, Digital Producer
7:03am

South Auckland dancer Elvis Lopeti is on cloud nine after he was asked to be one of Rihanna's backup dancers in the Superbowl halftime show.

Lopeti started out as an assistant for Paris Goebel, who was choreographing the halftime show for the US star.

"Paris wants you up. Can you come up next week", Goebel's father said to him.

"I was only the assistant. I wasn't supposed to dance or anything", Lopeti told 1News.

He was then flown to Arizona to assist Goebel with the show.

Little did he know he was going to be a backup dancer for Rihanna alongside eleven other Kiwis.

"I ended up being in the show very last minute."

Much to his surprise, Rihanna recognised the South Aucklander from TikTok.

"That's where I have seen you before!" Rihanna said to him.

"Well follow me back on bloody Instagram then," Lopeti joked back.

Lopeti says he started dancing at a young age when his sister first entered him in a talent quest in primary school.

After watching the Royal Family Dance Crew perform at his high school, he was inspired to audition to be in the group.

"I never thought I would make it and then I made it," he said.

Lopeti said he would tell his younger self to be patient and keep chasing his dreams.

