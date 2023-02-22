Auckland Council CEO Jim Stabback resigns for personal reasons

Auckland Council chief execuitve Jim Stabback has resigned, Mayor Wayne Brown has announced.

He acknowledged Stabback’s service and dedication to his staff and the community.

“This is arguably one of the most challenging and rewarding leadership roles in New Zealand’s public sector, and I respect Jim’s decision to step down for personal reasons,” Brown said.

Brown and Stabback jointly announced the resignation to Auckland Council's Governing Body in a closed workshop today.

“He met with me to advise that he wished to terminate his contract with six months notice. This follows lengthy deliberation, and the process has been handled professionally and respectfully. Jim will continue to lead council and deliver on our commitments to Aucklanders, and help us transition to new leadership," Brown said.

Stabback took the reins as Auckland Council CEO in September 2020.

During this time, he managed the council's government reform programme and undertook the task of achieving Emergency Budget and Recovery Budget savings totalling $218 million.

The mayor confirmed that the search for his successor will get underway soon.