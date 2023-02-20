Cyclone Gabrielle: Teams work to reunite animals with owners

Many owners of pets and livestock animals that were swept away in Hawke's Bay during Cyclone Gabrielle were left fearing the worst.

But some stories of survival have since begun to emerge.

In Napier, a pig was rescued by boaties after almost being swept away.

And Jenna Marsh said reuniting with her horse made her "just so happy".

It comes as teams including those from Animal Evac NZ are working to find lost pets among the devastation.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Bruce Wills of the SPCA warned: "We've had some absolutely harrowing stories... of people seeing their animals die."

Watch the full story above.