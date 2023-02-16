Live: Black Caps vs England, first Test

Welcome to 1News' live updates of day one of the first Test between the Black Caps and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

ENG 77/1 - Pope 12, Duckett 57*

ENG FIFTY! Duckett isn't swayed by the early departure of his opening partner and he has picked apart this early attack. He's living up to the hype of this McCullum-led England side and has 50 off just 36 balls. He's had 11 boundaries already and looks well settled.

ENG 30/1 - Pope 6, Duckett 17*

Tickner brought into the attack early for Wagner who doesn't seem right. A decent first over on debut as he gives up just the three from it.

It's not so positive for Wagner though who has now been taken off the field for an unknown reason. Will Young is the 12th man.

ENG 18/1 - Pope 0, Ducket 12*

WICKET! Bracewell makes amends! Southee off to a superb start and he's rewarded in just the third over of the day. The NZ skipper has been relentless with his line to start and eventually it breaks Crawley. A thick edge goes to third sleep and Bracewell goes low to his left, keeping it in hand this time.

ENG 17/0 - Crawley 4, Ducket 11*

NO WICKET! Wagner with a perfect inswinger at superb length and he beats Crawley, lipping the back pad before heading through to the stumps. There's immediate celebrations but it's quickly silenced as replays show his foot is clearly in front of the crease for a no ball.

To add salt to the wound, Wagner proceeds to give up the first two boundaries of the match with Duckett getting England's scoreboard well and truly running.

ENG 3/0 - Crawley 3*, Duckett

Zac Crawley and Ben Duckett make their way out to the middle and Tim Southee has the ball first for the Kiwis as the Barmy Army get going.

Second ball and IT'S DROPPED AT THIRD SLIP! Crawley comes down the wicket looking to nullify the swing but there's an outside edge. Bracewell diving to his right can't bring it in with the one-handed effort. It would've been a good take if he had.

Three for the first over, Wagner coming in from the other end.

1:55pm

The teams are on the field and along with the black armbands, there's a moment of silence for the lives lost. They're joined by those present on the banks in standing for the moment and the hats are off.

The anthems follow soon after, starting with "God Save the King" then "God Defend New Zealand".

Right, it's time for some cricket!

1:40pm

Both teams will be wearing black armbands in memory of those who have lost their lives to Cyclone Gabrielle. A touch of class to start the afternoon.

We'll be underway with the first ball in around 20 minutes.

1:30pm: Toss

Tim Southee wins the toss for New Zealand and elects to bowl, noting the pitch has "browned off" quite a bit since yesterday with preparations for the ground a bit more difficult this week. There is still a bit of green to it though.

Southee confirms Scott Kuggeleijn will make his Test debut alongside the already-confirmed Blair Tickner. The join Southee and Neil Wagner in the pace attack for the Kiwis.

Stokes jokes he's glad Southee won it as he didn't know what he would've gone with had the call gone his way.

Bowling first in Tauranga after a Tim Southee toss win. Blair Tickner & Scott Kuggeleijn will make their Test debut 🏏



Follow play from 2:00pm NZT with @sparknzsport & @TodayFM_nz and @btsportcricket & @Cricket_TS in the UK 📲 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/q3libtrL5Z — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 16, 2023

1:25pm: Weather

Despite Gabrielle sweeping through at the start of the week, we're looking good in the Mount this afternoon for some day-night Test action! There are chances of some drizzle late in the day but we'll worry about that later.

Toss in a few minutes.

1:15pm: Preview

Captains Tim Southee and Ben Stoke pose in front of Mount Maunganui. (Source: Photosport)

England cricket coach Brendon McCullum will bring Bazball back to its birthplace in a two-test series against New Zealand which begins this afternoon in Mount Maunganui.

McCullum devised the eponymous strategy of all out attack during his highly-successful term as New Zealand captain when he used it to upend the Black Caps’ traditional conservative approach and underdog mindset.

The policy, which hadn’t yet been named for “Baz” McCullum, largely reflected his own nature as one of the sport's most attacking batters and his approach to life as a natural bon vivant. McCullum figured if somebody was going to play cricket, it should be fun.

“In any job you do you want to have fun, or else what’s the point in doing it?” he said. “We get one crack at life. If you’ve got some skills, aspirations and dreams why would you not live those out and have a smile on your face?”

Bazball has flourished since McCullum transplanted it in England among a team of kindred spirits, willing to risk losing in order to chase a win. England was down on its luck when McCullum became coach but now has won nine of its last 10 test matches.

McCullum now can display his refined version of Bazball to a New Zealand audience which saw it in its infancy. The move to the pink ball format today hasn’t pleased all members of the England team: fast bowler Ollie Robinson who is coming to grips with the pink Kookaburra ball called it “gimmicky,”

“They’re trying to get crowds in and change the game a little bit,” Robinson said. “But the way England are playing test cricket at the moment, I don’t think that needs to happen. We could stick to how we’re going and we’re entertaining people as we are so I’m not sure if it’s necessary really.”

Preparations for both teams have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle which ravaged Auckland and New Zealand’s northern region and east coast, leading to the announcement of national state of emergency. The storm brought heavy rain and wind to the Mount Maunganui area, forcing teams to practice indoors.

New Zealand-born Ben Stokes who leads England is very much McCullum’s protege in the Bazball era and will again pursue an attacking strategy in the coming series. England has lost five of its six previous pink ball tests but Stokes is confident of a positive result this week, weather permitting.

“I’m sure we’ll still come up with a way to hopefully force a result regardless of how much time is taken away (by weather),” Stokes said.

McCullum has kept England’s preparation relatively light, spending the first few days of the tour in the South Island resort of Queenstown and taking the team to the races on Saturday to see his horse, Defibrilate, run in a Group One race at Te Rapa. It was among the favorites but finished fourth.

New Zealand’s preparation has been troubled, made so by bad backs and babies and by travel disruptions which delayed the arrival in Mount Maunganui of some players. The fast bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry both are out of the match, Jamieson because of a back injury and Henry because of the birth of his first child.

Two uncapped players, Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn, have been called in as replacements as the New Zealand selectors elected not to call up the uncontracted Trent Boult, who lives close by and is available.

“It’s been decided since he gave up his contract that we would give priority to contracted players,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. “We discussed it internally but our decision was not to go with Trent on this occasion.”

England has named the 36-year-old swing bowler Stuart Broad in its match XI for his first first-class match since September. He joins James Anderson and Robinson in the pace attack.

As Gabrielle heads away to the east, the prospect of a major weather disruption eases. A few showers may fall on day one but the rest of the test should be played in sunny and warm conditions.

Squads

New Zealand (from): Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (captain), Neil Wagner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson