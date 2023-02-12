Fresh attempt to find remains of Southern Alps tourist flight

A fresh attempt is underway to find the remains of an ill-fated tourist flight that's believed to have crashed in the Southern Alps more than 60 years ago.

Family members gathered in Christchurch today to mark the anniversary of the disappearance of the Dragonfly plane, hoping a new police led search will shed fresh light on the case.

John Rowan’s brother was on the plane the day it disappeared.

"It's a massive part of our family history it's something that never goes and Louis is always in our thoughts," he said.

Louis was one of five people on board the dragonfly AFB aircraft that left Christchurch for Milford Sound in February 1962.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it never arrived, and no one knows why.

Aviation historian Richard Waugh says the Dragonfly is the most searched for aircraft in New Zealand.

"Isn't it amazing that after 60 years there are still intensive, intentional searches and I know the family members are very grateful for the work that people are doing."

Bobbie Reeve and his family have spent 14 years looking, with a breakthrough a few years back.

"In 2015 we found a woman's shoe way up in the back country where you'd never expect one to be and we believe it could have come from the plane, but the big question is how did it get there."

Searches have taken place across the Southern Alps between Christchurch and Milford Sound, including around Lake Ohau and the Huxley Valley, and further south near Mount Aspiring.

Now, police say they're leading a search near Fox Glacier village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waugh said it’s due to start at the end of February.

"The police have got a search they called Operation Dragonfly," he said.

Police wouldn't tell 1news what's prompted the search, but it's been reported a seatbelt and piece of carpet have been discovered in the area.

John Rowan is not giving up hope this decades long mystery will be solved.

"Yes if there's any remains we would like to repatriate them back to Sydney and they could be placed in the grave with my mother and father which would be absolutely lovely."