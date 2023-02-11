Rare green comet becomes visible above Aotearoa

Local astronomers are excited as a rare green comet that's been lighting up Northern Hemisphere skies becomes visible above Aotearoa.

The comet, called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), last passed around the earth 50,000 years ago, and it could be the last opportunity ever to see it.

It's been capturing the attention of stargazers worldwide, with astronomers saying we're only going to get a better view of it.

"Now, the comet has been visible in the northern sky in the Northern Hemisphere for a while now, and it's only in the last week or so that it's popped up above our northern horizon, and over the next few nights, we're going to get better and better views as it gets higher in the sky," astronomer Ian Griffin said.

It comes from an area known as the Oort Cloud, an icy hinterland on the outskirts of our solar system — it's also travelling incredibly fast.

"It has a velocity of 57 kilometres per second. Its appearance is green because of its composition; it has diatomic carbon and cyanogen, which makes it appear green," the National Observatory of Athens' Alkisti Bonsnos said.

Human eyes haven't seen the comet since the days we walked with Neanderthals.

The comet will be visible to the northwest tonight near Mars, steadily making its way across the night sky over the next few days.

Griffin offered some tips for how people will be able to spot the celestial body.

"Depending on how dark it is where you are, you might need to have a pair of binoculars to see it, which will make it much easier, but if you're away from city lights, there's a perfect chance you'll be able to see it with your naked eye, and that's what's getting astronomers across Aotearoa very excited," he said.

He's encouraging everyone to get out and see it, as it might be the last time it visits our solar system.

"The comet orbits the sun for a very, very long period of time, and in fact, after this visit to the inner solar system, some astronomers think it's going to leave our solar system never to come back; it's going to be flung off into the wilds of the cosmos."