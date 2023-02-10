Coast to Coast back with record number of athletes

A record 1333 athletes will line up at Kumara Beach over the next two days for the Coast to Coast.

Now in its 41st year, the multisport event has gone from struggling to attract 450 competitors to selling out in minutes, all while navigating border closures, Covid and course changes along the way.

The race is no small feat; 243 kilometres from the South Island's west coast to the east but somehow, it leaves many who are brave enough to try it wanting more.

“It's the nature of people who do it,” race director Glen Currie said.

“You probably wouldn't get through the course if you couldn’t face adversity because that comes with the race itself.

“That’s why they come back, it's such a special event - I say France has the Tour, Hawaii has Kona, New Zealand has Coast to Coast.”

But besides the good it does for the competitors, its also a big occasion for the regions with local economy relying on it, Development West Coast CEO Heath Milne said.

“Pre-Covid we worked it out it was about the equivalent of four full time jobs created because of the event just in this area alone,” Milne said.

“If we can get back to those sort of numbers, it’s perfect.”

Steph Levien of the Greymouth Top 10 Holiday Park put it in simple terms.

“Events are what makes small towns,” she said.

“Like any, if we get one in town it fills everyone up. It’s great for everyone, we all benefit.”