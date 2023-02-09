Five hospitalised after crash at Southland motorbike event

Five people have been hospitalised in various conditions after a crash after a crash during a hill climb event as part of a popular motorbike fixture in Southland.

A police spokesperson confirmed to 1News that they "received a report of a crash at a motorcross event in Bluff".

St John's told 1News they transported five people to Southland Hospital.

One person is in critical condition, three are in a serious condition, and one is in a moderate condition.

The Burt Munro Challenge is a motorcycle racing festival in Southland to celebrate local legend, Burt Munro.

Around 10,000 attendees made the journey down to Invercargill and Bluff for the five-day event with today including the Bluff Hill Climb.

Challenge organiser Craig Hyde told 1News the incident happened "on the second corner going up the hill".

He said one of the injured was a spectator and that he was "off to the hospital" to check up on them, and believed it could have been a "freak accident".

An investigation is underway to determine what happened and WorkSafe has also been advised.

Rain has also been falling in much of the lower south this morning.

The race was called off for a short time but has continued this afternoon.

It is the 16th Burt Munro Challenge that began after the success of the 2005 film, The World's Fastest Indian, starring Sir Anthony Hopkins.

