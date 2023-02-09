Returning Jamieson takes three English wickets for NZ XI

Kyle Jamieson has had a strong return to international cricket with the Black Caps bowler picking up three wickets for the New Zealand XI on the first day of a two-day tour match against England.

Jamieson, returning from a back injury, took 3-65 from 15 overs but that was about as good as it got for the Kiwi side with England's bats firing.

Harry Brook struck five sixes in an over on his way to 97 from 71 balls as England scored rapidly on the first day.

Brook took five sixes from consecutive balls bowled by leg-spinner Adi Ashok, finishing with nine sixes and seven fours as the top-scorer in England’s innings of 465. The total came from only 69.2 overs at 6.7 runs per over.

Dan Lawrence made 85 from 55 balls and Joe Root 77 from 69 balls as England’s batsmen took full advantage of the pink ball workout at Seddon Park.

Jarrod McKay chipped in three wickets of his own for 72 runs in 14 overs of work for the NZ XI while Sean Solia finished 2-86.

The first day-night test between England and New Zealand begins at Mount Maunganui on February 16.

- Additional reporting by the Associated Press