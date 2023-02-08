Auckland liquor store owners to pay former employees $260k

The owners of several Auckland liquor stores have been ordered to pay five former employees $259,685 after the Employment Court found them guilty of violating minimum pay and holiday rules.

The owners of the Nikhil Himalaya Group of companies, Ravinder Kumar Arora and his wife, Anuradha Arora, have been ruled liable to reimburse their former employees after failing to pay minimum entitlements.

Alongside this, they have been issued a 12-month banning order from 27 February, meaning they won't be able to employ anyone for a year.

"It's a great outcome for the former employees, especially during these difficult times. This is money that they are rightfully owed and will be receiving it promptly - within a few weeks of the decision," Stu Lumsden, head of compliance & enforcement for the Labour Inspectorate, said.

The Nikhil Himalaya Group have accepted the breaches, which cover minimum employment entitlements, arrears and failing to keep records.