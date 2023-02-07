New Zealand
1News

Body found near Kapiti Island was missing Palmerston North man

3:46pm
Kapiti Island.

Kapiti Island. (Source: istock.com)

A man who was found dead in the water by a person out fishing near Kapiti Island has been named by police.

He was 69-year-old Philip Lucas from Palmerston North, who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Police say Lucas was last seen on the morning of Christmas Eve at Palmerston North Hospital.

Philip Lucas.

Philip Lucas. (Source: NZ Police)

He was found nearly a month later, floating in the water near the southern end of Kapiti Island on January 5.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends," police said in a statement.

Lucas' death has been referred to the coroner.

