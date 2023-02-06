Roof lifted at primary school after tornado hits Greymouth

Windows were blown out and roofs were lifted after a tornado in Greymouth overnight.

Cobden School principal Noula Markham said that there had been "minor damage" to one of its buildings. Photos sent to 1News show some of the damage to the school's roofing.

"We had an extremely lucky escape with minor damage to our pool roof," Markham said.

Roofing at Cobden School, affected by a tornado. (Source: Cobden School)

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to Fox St, Cobden, at about 12.50am.

Firefighters went to two houses. Crews are returning this morning to assess and help with the damage.

A police spokesperson said a resident in the street had called to say windows had been blown in by what appeared to be a tornado.

"While they were on the phone with police, the person reported their neighbour's roof had come off."

Police said a patrol also found a roof at the school had been partially lifted.

No injuries have been reported.