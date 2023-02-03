New Zealand
Robbers pull out firearm in Auckland petrol station raid

10:08am
Police are investigating after a group armed with a firearm robbed a petrol station in Auckland early this morning.

Police say the group entered the premises on Pakuranga Rd, in Pakuranga, around 6.30am.

The suspects then made demands, during which they reportedly pulled out a firearm.

They then fled the scene in a vehicle.

No one was believed to have been harmed following the incident.

Inquires are ongoing while police remain at the scene.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 105, referencing file number P053519052.

