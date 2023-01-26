New Zealand
1News

Prime suspect in Waiheke mailbox sausage mystery cleared?

By Tessa Parker, 1News Producer
11:16am

The Surfdale Sausager has dominated headlines, air time, radio shows and Tik Toks since Sunday afternoon when the story broke.

Someone had been leaving sausages in letterboxes around the Surfdale community on Auckland's Waiheke Island for no apparent reason.

Reporting from mainland Auckland, 1News discovered that Waiheke resident The Mad Butcher Sir Peter Leitch was not involved, and that a copy cat crime had occurred in Point Chevalier.

Breakfast were dedicated to the evolving story, and sent reporter Tessa Parker to the source of the sausage terror, crossing the ocean to investigate on Waiheke.

A troublemaker has been depositing sausages in letterboxes on Waiheke Island.

A troublemaker has been depositing sausages in letterboxes on Waiheke Island. (Source: Breakfast)

While on the island it became apparent that Surfdale youth were involved and/or behind it.

Speaking to a group of teenagers, the political division that sausages can cause became apparent. Talking of their sausages left in their letterboxes, the teens (and parents) started pointed fingers at each other. Nobody knew what was true, or who to trust.

About five fingers were pointed however to Jacob Coetzee, the young man who broke the story and has been the subject of many media interviews.

"I feel it's a situation that needed to be bought to the stage light. If it was left un-turned, metaphorical intended.

"I believe it would have gone on for too long, there would have been too many sleepless nights, and I just can't afford the therapy," said Jacob.

"He's the one that says he's trying to solve the case and talking to everyone about it, it's the perfect cover up," said one Surfdale teen and friend of Coetzee.

After a solid grilling in the end Jacob's alibi was his saving grace - according to his mum, Jacob was away for eight days when they got sausaged.

Proving his innocence, Breakfast was once again left without a leading suspect, and the case of the Surfdale Sausager remains open.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Cops check on Britney Spears after she deletes Instagram account

Cops check on Britney Spears after she deletes Instagram account

10 mins ago

New study reveals Long Covid symptoms are 'misunderstood'

New study reveals Long Covid symptoms are 'misunderstood'

23 mins ago

Grizzlies lose Steven Adams for 3-5 weeks with sprained knee

Grizzlies lose Steven Adams for 3-5 weeks with sprained knee

23 mins ago

Crucial kelp restoration underway in Lyttelton Harbour

2:15

Crucial kelp restoration underway in Lyttelton Harbour

26 mins ago

Jason Momoa welcomed to Auckland marae during visit to NZ

0:46

Jason Momoa welcomed to Auckland marae during visit to NZ

SPONSORED

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Hipkins promises to get 'closer to business' in first outing as PM

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media after first outing as PM

The Warehouse Group proposing to cut 190 jobs in restructure

New PM Hipkins meeting Akl business leaders 'to ask questions'