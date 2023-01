Bus crashes into block of shops in Auckland's Newmarket

Police were notified of the incident on Remuera Road at about 12.15am. (Source: 1News)

A bus crashed into a block of shops in Auckland's Newmarket early this morning.

Police were notified of the incident on Remuera Road at about 12.15am.

"I understand the bus had been parked and was unoccupied at the time," a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews also attended the scene.