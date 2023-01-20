Batch of Pams carrots recalled due to possible presence of E.coli

6:03pm
|
1News
Pams Carrot Batons.

Pams Carrot Batons. (Source: Supplied)

A batch of Pams carrots has been recalled due to the possible presence of E.coli.

The Pams Carrot Batons (300g) with a use-by date of 20/01/2023 have been removed from shelves at New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square supermarkets nationwide.

"Affected product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out," said NZ Food Safety.

"If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116."

E.coli was discovered after routine testing. NZ Food Safety has so far not been notified of any associated illness.

"As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Foodstuffs’ Own Brands to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence," NZ Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

New ZealandFood and Drink

