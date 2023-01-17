Fleeing driver spiked twice, rams police cars on rims

19 mins ago
|
1News
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A fleeing driver has been arrested after a 45-minute police chase in Palmerston North, during which he had his wheels spiked twice and rammed two police cars while driving on his tyre rims.

Shortly before 1am this morning, police signalled for a wanted man to exit his vehicle on Crewe Crescent in Palmerston North.

The man took off in his car and failed to stop when police attempted to pull him over.

The vehicle was spiked shortly after, damaging the two front tyres, but the man continued driving.

About 40 minutes later, the vehicle was spotted on Botanical Rd and was spiked again by police, this time deflating its rear tyres.

However, the man continued to flee, driving on the tyre rims.

Police say he was finally cordoned off and stopped, but not before ramming two police cars.

Two associates attempted to help him avoid capture, but police used a tactical manoeuvre to stop the vehicle before they could do so, Senior Sergeant Paul Claridge said.

There were no reported injuries.

Police were finally able to arrest the driver, who will appear today before Palmerston North District Court, facing charges of failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and reckless driving.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

