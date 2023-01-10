Injured man winched off cruise ship, flown 83km back to NZ

27 mins ago
|
1News
An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

A man in his 30s has been flown to Waikato Hospital after being injured in a fall onboard the Coral Princess cruise ship.

"He needed to be extracted by winch and was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition," Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust told 1News.

A Princess Cruises spokesperson said it was a crew member involved in the incident.

"After receiving medical care onboard, the crew member was transported ashore for additional support. We continue to support our crew member in their recovery," the spokesperson said.

Maritime NZ said the vessel, which was was 45 nautical miles (83km) off the coast northwest of New Plymouth, contacted the Rescue Coordination Centre at 5am today requesting assistance.

