Hazardous drinking rates dropping as zero alcohol industry booms

Brother's Beer jumped on the zero alcohol bandwagon several months ago as part of Dry July.

"It's something we thought about doing because of the changes in the market and people's drinking habits," says head brewer Brandon Nash.

Over the past five years, zero alcohol beer has exploded in popularity, growing by around 1000%.

It comes as the latest NZ Health Survey results show hazardous drinking levels are at their lowest level.

Industry experts say it's no coincidence.

"The 18-34 age group has significantly reduced their hazardous drinking consumption over the last 5 years and so we've seen the rise of zero percent beers come with that," says Brewers Association executive director Dylan Firth.

"I think them falling in line together is not a huge surprise."

Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland believes attitudes around alcohol are changing.

"I see that in my daughter," he says.

"She's 16, and her and her friends have a much different, much more responsible attitude to drinking than, dare I say it, I had at 16 ... we're just more accepting of people not drinking alcohol, of having choices in what they do."

It's expected the number of people opting for zero alcohol options will continue climbing.

"We see that a lot of new products are coming out and so, as there's more products available, more consumers will go towards it," says Firth.

"If you look at some more established markets in Europe, for example, such as Spain, 10% of their entire beer market is zero percent beers, so I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some sort of growth."