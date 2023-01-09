Prince Harry reveals reason for tell-all book in ITV interview

Prince Harry has revealed why he decided to release his explosive tell-all memoir in a wide-ranging interview with British broadcaster ITV.

The book, Spare, comes out on Wednesday this week and is a no-holds-barred look at the royal's life.

Harry was asked why he decided to tell his tale now.

"Thirty-eight years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion, it felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it myself," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The words and the truth will come from my lips rather than using other people, especially through the tabloid media. And we're six years into this now."

Harry also talked about the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Harry explains: "I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail [in Spare, his new memoir] about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.

"There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling ... and the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away."

Harry still vividly remembers the outpouring of emotion from the British public in the aftermath of Diana's death.

He said: "Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

Meanwhile, Harry recently revealed that he actually retraced Diana's final moments 10 years after her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old prince explained that during the Rugby World Cup in 2007, he drove through the same tunnel where the crash took place.

TVNZ 1 will show a 90 minute special Harry: The Interview tonight at 7.30pm.