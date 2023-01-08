Waikato police arrest 29-year-old, 3 teens over spate of robberies

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Waikato Police have arrested a man and three youths as a result of an operation targeting aggravated robberies in the district.

A search warrant was executed in Rukuhia, South Waikato, today with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, police said in a statement.

A 13-year-old, two 17-year-olds, and a 29-year-old were arrested without incident, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said.

The alleged offending spans several months, police said.

The 29-year-old faces charges of theft, unlawfully using a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified and will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

The three teenagers are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow, on several charges, including aggravated robbery.

"Offending such as aggravated robberies has a real impact on victims, their families, and the community.

A considerable number of resources have been involved in the operation, and today's outcome is a good result."