NFTs among $1.9m in assets seized in criminal gang crackdown

Bitcoin (file picture).

Cryptocurrency and NFTs are among the more than $1.9 million in assets seized following the arrest of two men allegedly importing and distributing drugs last June.

The pair, both 28, were among six men arrested following searches in Waikato and Auckland as part of Operation Poapoa.

The police operation was targeting an organised criminal group allegedly importing and distributing class A, B and C drugs.

The group are facing a range of charges, including participating in organised crime, and selling and supplying Class A and B drugs, Detective Senior Sergeant Keith Kay said.

Among the assets seized following the arrest of two of the men include a Taupiri home valued at $680,000; non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency, purchased for $930,812; four vehicles; a Harley Davidson motorcycle; and $47,000 cash.

"These asset restraints are the result of our staff’s ongoing work to disrupt the operations of those who seek to profit from the sale and supply of illicit drugs and other financially generated crime," Kay said.

"Methamphetamine and other illicit drugs cause immense harm across our communities and are the drivers of crime, creating victims and distress throughout society."