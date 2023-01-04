NFTs among $1.9m in assets seized in criminal gang crackdown

3:57pm
|
1News
Bitcoin (file picture).

Bitcoin (file picture).

Cryptocurrency and NFTs are among the more than $1.9 million in assets seized following the arrest of two men allegedly importing and distributing drugs last June.

The pair, both 28, were among six men arrested following searches in Waikato and Auckland as part of Operation Poapoa.

The police operation was targeting an organised criminal group allegedly importing and distributing class A, B and C drugs.

The group are facing a range of charges, including participating in organised crime, and selling and supplying Class A and B drugs, Detective Senior Sergeant Keith Kay said.

Among the assets seized following the arrest of two of the men include a Taupiri home valued at $680,000; non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency, purchased for $930,812; four vehicles; a Harley Davidson motorcycle; and $47,000 cash.

"These asset restraints are the result of our staff’s ongoing work to disrupt the operations of those who seek to profit from the sale and supply of illicit drugs and other financially generated crime," Kay said.

"Methamphetamine and other illicit drugs cause immense harm across our communities and are the drivers of crime, creating victims and distress throughout society."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and WaikatoAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Government planning youth vaping crackdown

2:04

Government planning youth vaping crackdown

30 mins ago

Heavy rain, possible severe gales for upper North Island, parts of south

3:22

Heavy rain, possible severe gales for upper North Island, parts of south

51 mins ago

Police reviewing arrest after teen boy left with broken wrist

2:20

Police reviewing arrest after teen boy left with broken wrist

6:22pm

'Bring my little man back': Father's plea after Gold Coast helicopter crash

2:15

'Bring my little man back': Father's plea after Gold Coast helicopter crash

6:15pm

No Covid travel restrictions on China travellers to NZ

2:52

No Covid travel restrictions on China travellers to NZ

5:24pm

Seven injured, one critically, in two-vehicle Waikato crash

Seven injured, one critically, in two-vehicle Waikato crash
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Police reviewing arrest after teen boy left with broken wrist

Seven injured, one critically, in two-vehicle Waikato crash

Woman accused of abducting daughters held in custody

Number of earthquakes near Te Aroha wake people in upper north