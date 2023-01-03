Australian supermarkets place buying limit on frozen chips

A portion of hot chips.

A portion of hot chips. (Source: istock.com)

Australian supermarket giant Coles has introduced a two-item limit on frozen chips after flooding across the eastern coast impacted the supply of potatoes.

A Coles spokesperson told Nine that the limit, beginning on December 15, will likely be lifted within months.

"Poor weather in the eastern states has affected supply of some frozen potato products across the industry," they said.

"We thank customers for their patience while we work hard with suppliers to minimise disruption and return stock to normal levels in the coming months."

The cap applies to the entire category of frozen chips from wedges to crinkle cut, and will be removed once supply levels are back to normal.

In response to Australia's shortage - and fortunately for Kiwi chip lovers - Clinton Rowling of Foodstuffs says New Zealand is not facing a similar shortage.

"I’ve checked with our potato buying team and we’re in good supply of fresh potatoes," he said.

WorldFood and DrinkAustraliaNatural Disasters

